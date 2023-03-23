ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman who ran The Boat Lift Store in Elberta has been arrested again for allegedly taking people’s money and not providing the service they paid for.

Customer complaints started coming in a couple of years ago about what was “not” happening at The Boat Lift Store off U.S. Highway 98 in Elberta. Police began ramping up their investigation last summer resulting in the arrest of Kirstie Toohey, 51, from Pensacola.

She is accused of stealing almost $50,000 from customers who paid in full or made partial payments for boat lifts they never received. She now faces a dozen of theft charges.

According to court documents, from May 2020 to May 2022 at least 11 customers from Auburn to Orange Beach were victims. After multiple attempts to get refunds or boat lifts, they went to the police.

Toohey turned herself in last week to authorities. The Boat Lift Store is now out of business and a new tenant is setting up shop in their old building.

Toohey was arrested last November for allegedly doing the same thing.

Investigators with Elberta Police said the investigation is continuing and there are more victims out there, so she could face even more charges.