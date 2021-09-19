Fire damages Ed’s Seafood Shed on the Causeway

UPDATE 9 AM: The Causeway is reopened after a fire that heavily damaged Ed’s Seafood Shed. The fire started sometime before 7 am. An official says two people just getting off work at another establishment saw the fire and called it in. Crews from Spanish Fort, Daphne, and Mobile responded.

No one was hurt and no one was inside at the time. It appears the fire started at the rear of the building and spread to the dining rooms.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Ed’s Seafood shed on the Causeway is on fire. According to Mobile traffic, the eastbound lane on the causeway is closed. We have a crew on scene now. We will update you when we learn more.