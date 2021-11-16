‘Ed’s’ owner discusses plans to rebuild two months after fire destroys causeway restaurant

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Sunday, Sept. 19 is a morning Pete Blohme won’t forget.

“The whole back of the restaurant caught fire really bad. We had some electrical issues and it swept through the restaurant,” the owner of Ed’s Seafood Shed said.

That fire completely gutted Ed’s Seafood Shed on the causeway, shutting down a business that was thriving at the time.

“I have never had a restaurant in my life where people would walk in and go can we get a table for 35? They do that here. It’s been that kind of venue where people come to celebrate,” said Blohme.

Over the last couple of weeks crews have cleared the inside of the restaurant, giving Blohme time to envision what’s next. The initial demo is now over, but the real work to get the restaurant up and going has yet to begin.

“Basically, we’re taking this whole eastern, western and southern view and just encapsulating that with windows, seating. It’s going to be great. The whole north side we’re going to reserve that for kitchen, bathrooms, management, prep,” he added.

He’s expanding the inside dining area, too, with plans to close in a portion of the existing deck. A new bar area will look out onto Mobile Bay. Blohme says he’s lost a lot of revenue in the last two months and he’s hopeful the restaurant will reopen next year. About 40% of his employees found work elsewhere, while others took positions at Blohme’s additional restaurants in Fairhope and Mobile. Blohme tells us the last couple of months haven’t been easy.

“The insurance companies move so slow. I can’t say anything bad, but I can’t say anything good yet about them,” he added.

The next step is to finish drawing out the plans on paper and then have those plans approved. It may be a long process, but Blohme has no plans of slowing down.