“Ed’s is not gone” vows causeway restaurant owner

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The owner of Ed’s Seafood Shed says the restaurant will return. A fire gutted the causeway eatery Sunday morning. From the outside, the damage doesn’t look severe, but inside it’s a different story.

“It just looked like a bomb went off, very destructive,” said owner Pete Blohme. Despite what could be months of cleaning, renovating, and remodeling Blohme said he’s optimistic about a comeback.

“You just have to step up and take over you have to be optimistic it’s going to be a lot of work, it’s going to take time but we’ll get it rebuilt, we’ll be back Ed’s is not gone,” said Blohme. It’s a Mobile Bay landmark that’s survived hurricanes and floods now this fire is the latest challenge for Ed’s Seafood Shed.

“It’s part of this community part of this region, we’re proud of it and we’re going to bring it back,” said Blohme. The only ones inside during the fire–three box turtles who are now getting a spa vacation of sorts at B&B Pet Stop.

“I just said yes, yeah, we can take care of them that’s what we do at B&B we take care of stuff,” said general manager Sally Trufant. For the turtles, it will probably be a good stay.

“We have them set up with a brand new rock cave, trim their nails, they’ll have a great time while they’re here,” said Cori Gordon at the store.