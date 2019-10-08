EB I-10 reopens after crash near Loxley exit

UPDATE (12:47 P.M.) — Traffic is once again moving along EB I-10 near Loxley.
The vehicle that went into the woods is an Amazon truck. A driver tells News 5 the Amazon driver swerved to avoid hitting her.
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Eastbound I-10 is shut down about a mile before the Loxley exit due to a crash.
An 18-wheeler appears to be on its side near the woods along the interstate.
First responders used a ladder truck to reach a person who was possibly injured in the crash. We don’t know yet the extent of that person’s injuries.
A medical helicopter has landed at the scene.
