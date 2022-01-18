Easy Testing changes Robertsdale COVID testing site

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — There are different people offering a different COVID-19 test this week in the back parking lot of the Central Annex in Robertsdale. That means faster test results for the people in the double line of cars that crept through the site on Tuesday.

For most of the people we talked with, it was a similar story.

“I’m not feeling it, man,” said one man waiting to be tested. “I’m feeling really sick.”

Some of those in line for testing on Tuesday had been vaccinated. Some had not. Some of those in line had tested positive with a home test, while others needed a test before returning to work.

“It is fine, everything is okay, only the line is long,” said a woman as she pulls away from the testing site. “Everything is okay.”

The test is called Easy Testing, a saliva-based PCR test that basically requires you to spit in a tube instead of getting a nasal swab.

Staff with the state department of public health manned the testing site last week when around 2,000 folks waited in long lines for hours to be tested. Those results would take two to three days. The Easy Test is much quicker with results being emailed within 24 to 48 hours.

Four of these types of testing sites are now operating in Alabama. leaving state healthcare workers free to return to their regular duties as the current surge in COVID cases continues with no end in sight.

The Robertsdale testing site is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m..