Eastern Shore Toyota provides a $100k incentive for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Beginning Thursday (July 29, 2021), people from Mobile and Baldwin County who receive the coronavirus vaccine will be eligible for cash in a drawing sponsored by Eastern Shore Toyota of Daphne.

The car dealership is incentivizing people to get the vaccine with drawings each week beginning Monday, August 9th. There will be 10 drawings of $1,000 each for ten weeks where a total of $100,000 will be given away.

Eastern Shore Toyota owner Shawn Esfahani said this effort is to save lives.

“Baldwin County and Mobile County are all in this together,” he said. “We are one. We are family. Our dealership is part of this community and we care about it and its residents. These weekly drawings are a way for us to do our part to help get the vaccination rates of Baldwin and Mobile counties above the national average and save lives.”

Baldwin County and Mobile County residents who get their vaccinations on or after July 29, 2021 are eligible for the drawings and they can visit Eastern Shore Toyota starting Monday, August 2, to show proof that they have received their shot. Starting on Monday, August 9, the dealership will draw ten names each week for ten weeks, and each person selected will receive $1,000 – for a weekly total of $10,000 and a grand total of $100,000.

