DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization on Wednesday passed a motion to continue discussions on an alternative plan for a new Mobile River bridge.
Last year, the same group effective killed the previous project, after public outcry over plans to toll the new bridge.
LATEST POSTS:
- The ultimate guide to Super Bowl commercials
- Newsfeed Now for January 22: Impeachment trial continues; Ugly brawl after basketball game
- Trump impeachment trial: Opening arguments expected after 12+ hours of debate over rules
- 85-year-old Alabama air force vet volunteers to keep wife’s memory alive
- Eastern Shore MPO votes to continue talks on alternative Mobile River bridge project