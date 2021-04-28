Eastern Shore MPO schedules public hearing on I-10 Bayway project

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – What was expected to happen is now set to take place on May 19th at the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse. A meeting will be held that night giving residents on both sides of Mobile Bay a chance to express their thoughts and give comment on the future of the I-10 Bayway.

“If you don’t get involved then don’t complain about what happens and these guys will take advantage of it as you saw. The way they were talking last time is it’s my way or the highway,” said Dr. Lou Campomenosi, who attended Wednesday morning’s Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting in Fairhope.

During the Eastern Shore MPO meeting the item was kept off of the long range transportation plan in order to allow time for public input. That’s something the organization promised would happen and they’re making sure they follow through with that statement.

“There’s still a lot of people with concerns. Do you want to merge with truck traffic, do you agree with the idea of a truck only bridge, do you agree with a project being built in phases, what would you support,” said Jack Burrell, chairman of the Eastern Shore MPO.

The next policy board meeting is scheduled for June 9th and that’s when the Bayway item could also get added to the Transportation Improvement Program, known as the TIP.

“The big question is can we get the funding, can we afford it, can we keep the tolls affordable and can we maintain the toll-free legacy routes,” added Burrell.