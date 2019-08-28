Eastern Shore MPO meets Wednesday amid mounting toll controversy

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization meet later this afternoon for a vote that could have a major impact on the I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project.

This was such a highly anticipated meeting with such a large turnout expected the meeting location was moved from its usual spot at the Fairhope courthouse to now the Fairhope City Council Chambers on Section Street.

Just like the Mobile County MPO last week, the Eastern Shore MPO will take up a transportation infrastructure plan. Within the plan are line items concerning the bridge project. You may remember last week the Mobile County MPO tabled those items until after the governor’s meeting of the Alabama Toll Road, Bridge and Tunnel Authority in October.

Opposition to tolls on this project has only grown in the last several weeks. It may be such a political hot potato the Baldwin representatives may also table the bridge items and take them up later. Whatever the case a large turnout is expected this afternoon at 2.

