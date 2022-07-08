DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It could soon be a busier route across Mobile Bay, and that’s why Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune wants to make sure the aging causeway and the Eastern Shore can handle the extra traffic.

“I mean look, we’ve got a lot of traffic on the causeway now because once you back up the Bayway it’s packed, too. We know there are issues there,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune.

Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan has already voiced his concerns about more drivers potentially using Highway 31 and the toll-free causeway to bypass the new I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway if the project is approved. Both mayors support the new toll bridge, but at what cost?

“We want to make sure they’re not neglecting or just so focused on the Bayway and the bridge that they don’t see what needs are there,” said LeJeune.

That’s why they’re pushing Alabama Department of Transportation officials to make sure the Highway 98 corridor, Highway 31 and the causeway are all looked at closely before the project moves forward. Both mayors say they’ve received assurances from ALDOT that updates to the causeway are at least being considered.

“We feel confident that they’re going to make certain changes to the causeway to help that in the future,” Mayor LeJeune added.

“I’ve had direct conversations with Director Cooper about this and the local office and have received assurances they’re going to be looking at that, so we are moving forward with some type of plan,” Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan said last week.

It’s not clear what the plans are, but the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet July 27 to discuss the bridge project and decide it’s fate going forward.