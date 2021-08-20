Eastern Shore kids have chance to learn about business through lemonade stand contest

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Turning a lemonade stand into a future in business. That’s the initiative behind the national “Lemonade Day” program. This year – it’s coming to the Eastern Shore.

“It’s all about learning how to be a small business owner,” said Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce President Casey Williams. “Concepts of science and math and design. And it’s just a lot of fun, and we’re excited to bring that to the Eastern Shore.”

Kids will get into groups of three-to-four, and a mentor will guide them throughout the process of taking out a small loan, calling local businesses to get permission to set up outside and organize the sales process.

The registration deadline is Sept. 10. The lemonade stands will be up all over the Eastern Shore on Nov. 6.

To register, click here.