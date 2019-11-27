Eastern Shore Elf promotes shopping local

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — As we delve deeper into the digital era, clicks and keyboards continue to overpower cash registers and shopping bags.

“Get into those local shops because that money turns right back around and goes back into our community here,” said Denise Curtis with the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce.

That’s where the Eastern Shore Elf comes in.

“This is the Eastern Shore Elf and he visits different shops throughout the holiday season giving different giveaways to shoppers throughout the Eastern Shore,” Curtis explained.

The Elf will be placed at different business from Black Friday through Dec. 23. The objective is to take a picture with the Elf in person to make yourself eligible for prizes.

Shoppers News 5 spoke with say they’d rather buy their gifts online.

“I typically buy presents online, there’s a lot less hassle, it’s very easy for me, I don’t have to think about it,” said Patrick Brock. But he said the idea of shopping local – could change his mindset.



“I would definitely shop in person and support local businesses,” he added. “That’s definitely something I would like to do.”

To see where the Elf is going to be, you can check out the Chamber’s calendar here.

