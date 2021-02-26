Eastern Shore bride-to-be loses engagement ring, asks for help

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A marriage proposal, sealed with a kiss and a ring — a family heirloom.

“He was like will you marry me? and I was like, absolutely,” and for seven months, Kristin Alligood has had that ring on her left hand until Thursday. “I had it on yesterday. I knew I had it on and then I went to get something to drink and I look down and Oh my God it’s gone.”

As a pharmacy technician at Walgreen’s in Daphne, she deals with hundreds of customers a day. She believes the ring may have slipped off into one of the prescription bags. “It’s a great possibility. I know I had it on 100 percent and then it was gone.” She has looked everywhere else.

Losing your engagement ring is one thing but breaking the news to your fiance, “I was like, oh my goodness, I cannot go home. I call him panicking but he was like it’s okay, it’s going to show up.”

Already customers have reached out to say they have looked for the ring but so far no luck. “It’s small to other people, but it’s huge to me. But they care so much it just warms my heart,” says Alligood.

Handed down through generations, the ring has survived longer than many marriages. “I’m not giving up hope. I’m pretty sure it’s somewhere,” Kristin said. She believes with a little help, it will survive this too.