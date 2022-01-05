Eastern Shore Art Center to host first Friday Art Walk

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Eastern Shore Art Center will be hosting its first Art Walk on Friday, Jan. 7.

Three new exhibits will be there:

Coastal Clay Group Invitational curated by Phillip Counselman. Over 20 participating local ceramicists, including Bertice McPherson, Maria Spies, and Barb Nassar. Full list featured online.

Work by Alexe Timoney. Three different series of mixed media photographs inspired by Alexe’s travels, nature, and more.

Strange Knick Knacks II. . Folk art assemblages and wood fired pottery by G Khalsa.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Eastern Shore Art Center in Fairhope.

For more information, click here.