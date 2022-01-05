Eastern Shore Art Center to host first Friday Art Walk

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Eastern Shore Art Center will be hosting its first Art Walk on Friday, Jan. 7.
Three new exhibits will be there:
- Coastal Clay Group Invitational curated by Phillip Counselman. Over 20 participating local ceramicists, including Bertice McPherson, Maria Spies, and Barb Nassar. Full list featured online.
- Work by Alexe Timoney. Three different series of mixed media photographs inspired by Alexe’s travels, nature, and more.
- Strange Knick Knacks II. . Folk art assemblages and wood fired pottery by G Khalsa.
The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Eastern Shore Art Center in Fairhope.
