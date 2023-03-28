BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Easter 2023 is fast approaching and there are several events in Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Fairhope and Daphne throughout the holiday weekend. WKRG compiled a list of Easter events in the coming weeks.
Good Friday is set for April 7 and Easter Sunday is on April 9.
|Event
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Breakfast with the Bunny
|Saturday, April 1
|8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
|Erie H. Meyer Civic Center
|Daphne Easter Egg Dash
|Saturday, April 1
|9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|Al Trione Sports Complex
|Easter Egg Hunt
|Sunday, April 2
|2:30 p.m.
|American Legion Eastern Shore Post 199
|Easter Photos at The Wharf
|Sunday, April 2
|10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Turquoise Place
|Easter Egg Bath Bombs
|Tuesday, April 4
|5 p.m.
|Orange Beach Public Library
|Caribe Resort’s 3rd Annual Easter Celebration!
|Saturday, April 8
|10:30 a.m.
|Caribe Resort
|Easter Egg Hunt
|Saturday, April 8
|10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
|Street’s Exquisite Plants & Aquatic Gardens
|Flora-Bama Easter Egg Hunt & Services
|Saturday, April 8
|11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|Flora-Bama
|OBUMC Easter Egg Hunt
|Sunday, April 9
|10 a.m.
|Orange Beach United Methodist Church
|The Hangout Easter Breakfast 2023
|Sunday, April 9
|9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
|The Hangout
|Easter Brunch
|Sunday, April 9
|10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Coast Restaurant
|Celebrate Easter at the Beach!
|Sunday, April 9
|6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|Perdido Beach Resort
|Easter Brunch at The Lodge, Gulf State Park
|Sunday, April 9
|10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|The Lodge at Gulf State Park