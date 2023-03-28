BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Easter 2023 is fast approaching and there are several events in Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Fairhope and Daphne throughout the holiday weekend. WKRG compiled a list of Easter events in the coming weeks.

Good Friday is set for April 7 and Easter Sunday is on April 9.

EventDateTimeLocation
Breakfast with the BunnySaturday, April 18 a.m. to 10 a.m.Erie H. Meyer Civic Center
Daphne Easter Egg DashSaturday, April 19 a.m. to 12 p.m.Al Trione Sports Complex
Easter Egg HuntSunday, April 22:30 p.m.American Legion Eastern Shore Post 199
Easter Photos at The WharfSunday, April 210 a.m. to 6 p.m.Turquoise Place
Easter Egg Bath BombsTuesday, April 45 p.m.Orange Beach Public Library
Caribe Resort’s 3rd Annual Easter Celebration!Saturday, April 810:30 a.m.Caribe Resort
Easter Egg HuntSaturday, April 810 a.m. to 11 a.m. Street’s Exquisite Plants & Aquatic Gardens
Flora-Bama Easter Egg Hunt & Services Saturday, April 811 a.m. to 2 p.m.Flora-Bama
OBUMC Easter Egg HuntSunday, April 910 a.m.Orange Beach United Methodist Church
The Hangout Easter Breakfast 2023Sunday, April 99 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Hangout
Easter BrunchSunday, April 910:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.Coast Restaurant
Celebrate Easter at the Beach!Sunday, April 96:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.Perdido Beach Resort
Easter Brunch at The Lodge, Gulf State ParkSunday, April 910 a.m. to 2 p.m.The Lodge at Gulf State Park