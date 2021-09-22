Early poll results show Fairhope residents prioritize growth management & character retention

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The first of a series of public meetings were held in Fairhope Wednesday to discuss how residents want to see the city grow.

Census data shows the city’s population has increased by about 7,000 residents since 2010.

The first meeting laid out the plan on what is up for discussion over the next few months. Topics include: Mobility, land use, natural and cultural resources, and economic development.

There was no official public comment at the opening meeting, but there was a polling exercise that gauged residents’ priorities.

According to the interactive real-time polls, residents care most about managing growth and maintaining the city’s character down the line.

When it comes to housing, polls were split pretty evenly between the desire for affordable housing, luxury housing, retiree and first-time buyer needs.

The words pollsters most commonly used to describe Fairhope were “charming” and “quaint.”

Residents also pinned Charleston, SC., and Savannah, Ga., as cities they’d like local government get ideas from.

Meetings like this will take place through February.