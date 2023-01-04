FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department said a fire at a Fairhope home on Nichols Avenue was caused by a lightning strike.

According to officials, the fire broke out at 4:11 a.m. The homeowner said one resident was in the garage working out while the homeowner was asleep. She said she woke up to the sound of loud shattering.

It took the fire alarm 10 minutes to sound and the fire was out within 15 to 20 minutes. Both people who live in the home are safe and have no injuries. The fire happened on the roof near the attic, according to the homeowner.