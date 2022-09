ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Fire Fighters were called to a house fire well before dawn Tuesday morning. An image sent to News 5 shows a home heavily damaged by fire on Ono Island.

Orange Beach Fire Chief Mike Kimmerling says units from his department, along with Gulf Shores and Escambia County, Florida worked to knock the blaze down.

Officials say everyone in the home has been accounted for and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still being determined.