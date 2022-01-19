Dynamite will bring down WKRG broadcast tower Monday in Spanish Fort as new build gets underway

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – If you’re in Spanish Fort on Monday you might hear a few loud explosions east of Highway 181 near Highway 31 and Jessie Road, but don’t be alarmed. Crews will be working to demolish WKRG’s 1000ft broadcast tower. The tower can be seen for miles and the demolition will be noticeable once the project gets underway.

The current WKRG broadcast tower was constructed in 1957. It is being replaced with a new 1800ft tower in the same location.

Crews will use dynamite to bring down the tower, but an exact time has not been determined yet. We will announce the time once it is confirmed so you can watch the demolition live on WKRG.com and on our Facebook page as it happens.