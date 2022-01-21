Dynamite to bring down WKRG tower Monday morning: How you can watch it LIVE

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s easy to spot from Highway 31 in Spanish Fort. WKRG’s 1,000-foot broadcast tower was constructed in 1957, and through the years its played an important role helping deliver WKRG to homes across the Gulf Coast. Now, come Monday morning, crews will use dynamite to bring the tower down.

“What you’re going to hear is one sharp shotgun blast. It’s compared to a rifle. It’s one shot, actually two separated by 8 milliseconds but to the human ear it will sound like one,” said Thomas Doud with the Loizeaux Group.

Doud will set the explosives Monday morning and he says within 5 minutes the tower will fall. It’s a sight many people will see from miles away as it happens.

“You have three guide lines. We’re going to sever the plates at one of those guide lines at two anchor points and the other two lines will pull it in that direction which determines the direction the tower is going to fall,” he explained.

The goal is for the tower to telescope down and fall in place. Utility crews are out Friday walking the property and cutting lines preparing for Monday’s blast. They expect the large cables supporting the tower to cut across the vacant property away from homes and businesses.

WKRG is already transmitting on a nearby 1,800-foot tower and engineers say there was no longer any use for the older, smaller tower.

