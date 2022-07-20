(UPDATE 3:40 p.m.): The Loxley Police Department confirmed to WKRG News 5 that a Baldwin County sewer dump truck overturned on Highway 90 Westbound after the car in front “abruptly stopped” when turning into a subdivision. This happened Wednesday morning.

“The dump truck was not able to stop in time, which then the driver veered off the road to avoid hitting the stopped vehicle,” according to LPD.

The truck was full of what Loxley Police said was sludge from nearby sewers in Baldwin County. Highway 90 was cleared and all lanes are open.

The Loxley Police Department is still investigating what exactly caused the dump truck to overturn and this is still an ongoing investigation.

No one was injured and the driver of the truck was unharmed, according to police.