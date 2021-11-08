DUI charge for woman allegedly driving wrong way on I-10

Woman charged with DUI after driving the wrong way early Sunday morning

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police have charged a woman from Prichard with a DUI after she was spotted driving the wrong way on I-10.

The DPD report says at about 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 7, a 911 call came in about a vehicle driving east on the westbound lanes of I-10.

DPD spotted the driver around 2:20 a.m., where the driver was driving in the left lane of I-10 westbound. The officer conducted a traffic stop where the driver of the Jeep Patriot turned into the median as if to turn around, says the DPD report.

The Jeep got stuck in a ditch where the officer was able to conduct the traffic stop over the PA system, as the car was moving back and forth to try and get out of the ditch.

According to the report, the driver, Bria Edwards, rolled down her window but had a hard time following instructions. Edwards voluntarily admitted to being “kind of drunk.”

DPD says an odor of marijuana came from the car and a bottle of Pink Whitney was found on the passenger seat.

After the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test of the sobriety test, Edwards failed. The DPD report says she was asked on a scale of 0 to 10 how drunk she was Edwards said 5.

Edwards blew a 0.18 on the breath test and after her car was towed taken to the Malbis Freestanding ER to be evaluated.

Edwards was given a citation for driving while suspended, failure to display insurance, driving on the wrong side of the highway, careless driving, and a DUI. Edwards court date is set for Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Editor’s note: A previous version of the story said Edwards was from Baldwin County.