ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police said a license plate recognition camera alerted them to a stolen vehicle that had entered their jurisdiction on Thursday. When they tracked down the stolen vehicle, they found drugs and two handguns.

Daniel Haskins and Halee Persinger, both from Tennessee, each face a slew of charges. Haskins is charged with possession of marijuana, obstructing governmental operations, receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. Persinger is charged with possession of marijuana, receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Orange Beach Police said officers found Haskins and Persinger with the stolen vehicle in the 28000 block of Perdido Beach Boulevard. Inside the vehicle, police said they found drugs and two handguns, one of which they say was stolen.