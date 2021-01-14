North Carolina man arrested for drug trafficking in Baldwin County

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A North Carolina man is behind bars after trying to drive 15 pounds of high-grade marijuana through Baldwin County.

A Baldwin County deputy with the special operations unit stopped a rented 2020 Jeep Cherokee northbound on I-65 in Bay Minette Wednesday for following too closely.





During the course of the investigation, the deputy located approximately 15 pounds of high-grade marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags. The marijuana was confiscated and the suspect, Stanley Teran, was arrested. Teran was headed to North Carolina from Louisiana.

27-year-old Teran is being held in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Corrections Center with no bond charged with trafficking in marijuana