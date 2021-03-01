Drug-related arrests on the rise in Bay Minette, chief thanks community for tips

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bay Minette Police are noticing a growing problem in north Baldwin County.

“The drug arrests are the biggest numbers that we’re seeing right now,” said Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert.

He says the number of drug-related arrests is steadily rising since January. One by one suspects are put behind bars and the drugs are taken off of the streets.

“The last couple of weeks we’ve just seen an increase in arrests in hardened drugs. Methamphetamine and heroine. We’ve made several heroin arrests in the last two weeks and that’s more than we’ve made in the last two years here,” said Tolbert.

Most recently two people were arrested last Wednesday after someone called police to report a suspicious vehicle. Hypodermic needles, a digital scale, marijuana and white powder heroin was found inside. It’s also the same day three men led police on a high-speed chase, tossing drugs and a gun from their truck during the pursuit. A concerned citizen also tipped police off after noticing the men parked for an extended time at a gas station.

“When those calls or those tips come in we act on that information provided to us by the public and many times we’re able to make an arrest, solve a crime or stop a crime from being committed,” said Chief Tolbert.

Tolbert says a lot of these offenders aren’t locals. He says they’re from out of state passing through Bay Minette.

“Our city is unique. We’re situated between two main corridors and that’s I-65 and I-10 and they’re known to be major drug corridors,” he added.

Increased patrols and tips are helping fight the drug problem, but it’s far from over.

“They take more of a risk at eluding law enforcement officers and committing more dangerous crimes and you can see that we the uptick in car chases that we’ve had in the last week,” said Tolbert.

He thanks the community for their tips and hopes residents continue to pay close attention to their surroundings. Chief Tolbert reminds citizens they can remain anonymous.

“If they see something and they feel like it doesn’t look right or feel right or the people are out of place, or out of character, we urge them to call us immediately,” said Tolbert.