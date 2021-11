Like any other activity, disc golf has a whole glossary of unique terms to the activity. To understand the sport, it’s best to familiarize yourself with as many disc golf terms as possible.

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Drug Education Council is hosting a Disc Golf Tournament Saturday, Nov. 6.



It will go on from 8 a.m. to noon at the Fairhope Municipal Park.



NFL quarterback & Alabama native Phillip Rivers will be there to welcome players!



Amateur individual play is 50-dollars per player.

To register for the Disc Golf Tournament click here.