FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — You have an opportunity to drop off your prescription drugs at the Fairhope Walmart on April 21, according to a Facebook post from the Fairhope Police Department.

All prescription drugs will be accepted from 8 a.m. to noon. Syringes and inhalers will not be accepted.

“Help keep expired medication out of the wrong hands and out of our landfills,” reads the post. “An environmentally safe way to dispose of drugs.”

The Fairhope Walmart is located at 10040 Co Rd 48, Fairhope, AL 36532.

The FHP, Walmart and the Baldwin County Community Alliance are teaming up for the event.