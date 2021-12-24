Drop-off your old electronics and shred your documents at the Coastal Alabama recycling event

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) –The Cities of Orange Beach and Gulf Shores are partnering to host the annual Coastal Alabama E-cycling and Shred Day Jan 8. In Gulf Shores.

Residents can drop off their unwanted electronics and safely dispose of personal documents at the drive-thru event.

Electronic items include:

Televisions

Computers

Vacuums

Printers

VCR’S

Power tools

Personal documents include:

Tax information

Bank statements

Canceled checks and paycheck stubs

ATM receipts

Other types of personal information

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Gulf State Beach Pavilion parking lot at 22250 E Beach Blvd. in Gulf Shores.

For personal documents, you do not have to remove small paper clips.

The event will not accept batteries.