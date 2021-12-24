Drop-off your old electronics and shred your documents at the Coastal Alabama recycling event

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) –The Cities of Orange Beach and Gulf Shores are partnering to host the annual Coastal Alabama E-cycling and Shred Day Jan 8. In Gulf Shores.
Residents can drop off their unwanted electronics and safely dispose of personal documents at the drive-thru event.
Electronic items include:
- Televisions
- Computers
- Vacuums
- Printers
- VCR’S
- Power tools
Personal documents include:
- Tax information
- Bank statements
- Canceled checks and paycheck stubs
- ATM receipts
- Other types of personal information
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Gulf State Beach Pavilion parking lot at 22250 E Beach Blvd. in Gulf Shores.
For personal documents, you do not have to remove small paper clips.
The event will not accept batteries.