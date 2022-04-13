BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The annual Baldwin County Clean Sweep will be held Saturday, April 23 for county residents. 

The event, which is hosted by Baldwin County Solid Waste, will give residents a chance to get rid of their unwanted trash. 

The clean sweep will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at several locations, including:

  • Magnolia Landfill at 15093 Landfill Drive in Summerdale
  • MacBride Landfill at 26941 McBride Road in Loxley
  • Bay Minette Transfer Station at 42901 Nicholsville Road in Bay Minette
  • Eastfork Landfill 29751 at Eastfork Landfill Road in Elberta

Here’s a list of items that will be accepted at the event:

  • Yard Waste
  • Construction Debris
  • Cardboard
  • Tire
  • Electronics
  • Furniture
  • Appliances
  • Scrap Metal 
  • Carpet
  • Paint
  • Household Hazardous Waste

For more information, call Baldwin County Solid Waste at 251-972-6878.