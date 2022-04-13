BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The annual Baldwin County Clean Sweep will be held Saturday, April 23 for county residents.

The event, which is hosted by Baldwin County Solid Waste, will give residents a chance to get rid of their unwanted trash.

The clean sweep will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at several locations, including:

Magnolia Landfill at 15093 Landfill Drive in Summerdale

MacBride Landfill at 26941 McBride Road in Loxley

Bay Minette Transfer Station at 42901 Nicholsville Road in Bay Minette

Eastfork Landfill 29751 at Eastfork Landfill Road in Elberta

Here’s a list of items that will be accepted at the event:

Yard Waste

Construction Debris

Cardboard

Tire

Electronics

Furniture

Appliances

Scrap Metal

Carpet

Paint

Household Hazardous Waste

For more information, call Baldwin County Solid Waste at 251-972-6878.