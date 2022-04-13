BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The annual Baldwin County Clean Sweep will be held Saturday, April 23 for county residents.
The event, which is hosted by Baldwin County Solid Waste, will give residents a chance to get rid of their unwanted trash.
The clean sweep will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at several locations, including:
- Magnolia Landfill at 15093 Landfill Drive in Summerdale
- MacBride Landfill at 26941 McBride Road in Loxley
- Bay Minette Transfer Station at 42901 Nicholsville Road in Bay Minette
- Eastfork Landfill 29751 at Eastfork Landfill Road in Elberta
Here’s a list of items that will be accepted at the event:
- Yard Waste
- Construction Debris
- Cardboard
- Tire
- Electronics
- Furniture
- Appliances
- Scrap Metal
- Carpet
- Paint
- Household Hazardous Waste
For more information, call Baldwin County Solid Waste at 251-972-6878.