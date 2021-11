BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Fairhope offering residents a chance to get rid of sensitive documents and old electronic devices.

These items will be collected on November 15, as the city celebrates “America Recycles Day”.

City crews and staff will accept devices and documents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City Recycling Building at 451 Pecan Drive in Fairhope.

They will also answer any questions about Fairhope’s recycling program.

For more information, click here.