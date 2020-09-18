DRONE FOOTAGE: Kayaking in the streets, washed-up boats, fire, destruction in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores

Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Drone photos captured the array of destruction Hurricane Sally left in its wake after slamming South Baldwin County.

