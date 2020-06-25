Driving home the message, wear a mask in fight against COVID-19

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — When it comes to a face mask, some people wear them and a lot of folks don’t. So, Brandon Baldwin of Foley decided to put his money where his mask is.

“A lot of people are not wearing a mask. They’re not taking it seriously,” says Baldwin. “So he headed to a local sign shop in Foley and ordered a couple of magnetic signs that show an image of a face mask with the words: ‘I don’t wear it for me, I wear it for you.’

“I can’t really tell people to wear a mask it’s only if they choose too.” says Baldwin.

The signs are now on the side of his SUV as he rides around the Baldwin County town as a gentle reminder, “Wear a mask, that’s really all we can do.”

