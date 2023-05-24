BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a busy intersection. Cars, trucks and SUV’s all pass through on the outskirts of Summerdale.

“It’s a gamble to pull out there in traffic,” said John Lankford.

Lankford travels County Road 55 a lot throughout the week for work. It’s where it ends at County Road 32 that concerns him most.

“I want to try to do something for others so that they don’t go through the same thing that I went through,” he explained.

He was involved in a serious crash at the intersection nearly two years ago. He was flown to Sacred Heart Hospital for his injuries. He says a turning lane that was added in recent years helps, but it also creates a blind spot for drivers.

“If you have a large truck or vehicle turning in that right hand land heading north the traffic at the stop sign trying to merge on and head east on CR 32 they can’t see you,” said Lankford.

Now, Lankford and other drivers are pushing for improvements that would alert drivers approaching the intersection. He’s not sure what the solution is, but after witnessing several other crashes here, one just last week, he knows change is needed.

“It gives me major anxiety and it saddens me to see that other people have gone through the same thing that I’ve went through and it’s very upsetting,” he added.

“I hope something can be done there. It gives me anxiety driving through that intersection because it a given someone is going to pull out in front of you,” echoed another driver.

Baldwin County Highway Department officials confirm they’ve received calls from drivers concerned about their safety, some wanting a traffic signal or flashing lights installed. Frank Lundy, the interim county engineer, tells us they’re looking at the options available.

“A traffic signal is not the correct solution for that particular intersection. We are studying some other alternatives to make improvements that would better alert drivers as they approach it,” said Lundy.