Drivers in Baldwin County asked to share the road, watch out for farmers

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Highway 59 in Summerdale is one of the busiest roads in Baldwin County.

“We usually get about 60,000 cars a day through here and that’s climbing pretty quickly. If we do the math on that it’s about 1.8 million a month,” said Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock.

Throughout much of the county, it’s common to see a tractor or come across a large piece of farming equipment on the road, especially in the fall or early spring. Law enforcement officials are reminding us all to share the road.

“Right now it’s peanut season and a lot of peanuts being harvested at the moment. There’s an excess of tractors and trailer rigs on the roadway,” Chief Brock added.

Farming in Baldwin County is nothing new, but over the years more development is pouring into rural areas and with that comes greater risks.

“Now we have farms mixed in with subdivisions so a lot of intermingling of folks,” he added.

Chief Brock and Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack are urging drivers to allow extra time for traveling in the morning and afternoon hours. His officers are patrolling Highway 59 and county roads even more so this time of year. Chief Brock says road rage will not be tolerated.

“You’ll see some people that get aggressive or get aggravated and will blow the horns and stuff. You just have to be patient and eventually they’ll come off the roads. They want to be in the field more than the road anyway,” said Brock.

Sheriff Hoss Mack shared his message on the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page asking drivers to be mindful of the farmers as they move farm equipment to various fields.