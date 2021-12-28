BCSO: Car chase ends in fiery crash after hitting home near Elsanor

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good evening, Gulf Coast! We had another warm day today with highs in the upper 70s. We are seeing partly cloudy skies this evening with temperatures dipping into the low 60s. Tomorrow morning we will be waking up to areas of patchy fog tomorrow morning and a 20% chance of showers. We will keep the clouds around for tomorrow afternoon.

We are WEATHER AWARE on Wednesday with a marginal risk (level 1/5) for severe weather. We could see a damaging winds or a brief spin up tornado. That threat will be in the morning hours. By the afternoon we could see a few lingering showers. That front is expected to stall out over us and bring a rainy end to our week and to ring in the new year. The front will finally pass on Saturday and bring another chance of severe weather Saturday Evening. Then a cool down to start out next week!