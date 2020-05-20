Drive-thru job fair happening Thursday at OWA

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – It may not be the traditional job fair you’re used to attending, but strange times call for new ways of meeting prospective employers.

“We will screen them for per car and just get some basic information,” said Alexandra Dubose with Express Employment Professionals.

A drive-thru style job fair will happen Thursday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the parking lot of OWA in Foley. Applicants are urged to dress for success and bring an updated copy of their resume.

“We’ll be hiring for CDL drivers, machinists, warehouse, hospitality, logistics, line cooks. There will be a little bit for everybody to come on out,” she added.

The local economy is starting to reopen after COVID-19 brought it to a halt, but the job marketing is ramping back up.

“You know the interesting thing about all of this is that people got laid off due to a virus. They didn’t get laid off because the plants are running out of orders. They still have orders. The problem right now is the supply chain. It’s going to take us some time to get that back to the factories and once that gets going we’re back in business,” said Chris Ashcraft, owner of Express Employment Professionals.

