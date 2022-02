GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Dredging has begun at Little Lagoon in Gulf Shores. Alabama Department of Transportation crews are addressing the siltation problems in Little Lagoon Pass, which flows from the Gulf of Mexico into the lagoon.

City of Gulf Shores officials tell residents they should expect to see minor impacts west of Little Lagoon Pass over the next six to eight weeks.

For additional questions please contact the Engineering Department at 251-968-6583.