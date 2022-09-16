DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s out with the old and in with the new by the time 2024 gets here. A new animal shelter will replace the outdated, small current shelter on Johnson Road in Daphne, with a price tag of close to $4 million.

“Let’s be real. If you go to our current shelter, it’s more of a pound,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune. “It’s built a long time ago. It’s old. We only have eight kennels for dogs. Very limited. We have cat cages. It’s not the best environment. We understood that years ago and that’s why we started this process.”

The new Daphne Animal Shelter will have space for 22 dogs, 22 cats and medical spaces with indoor and outdoor features throughout. The current shelter is approximately 900 square feet. The new shelter will be 9,000 square feet, heated and cooled with sound proof technology.

“It really is time. It’s time for us to move forward and bring us forward because this community has asked for it,” LeJeune explained.

Plans for the facility include a large classroom for community education and events, glass enclosures to view the animals and 3 outdoor play yards. Natural lighting is also included in the plans for each enclosure.

“This will have a long-lasting effect on the animals themselves,” LeJeune said.

The city anticipates having the project ready for bids within the next couple of months.