ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A drive-through test site behind the County’s Central Annex in Robertsdale opened two weeks ago after the public health department was overwhelmed by the number of people wanting to be tested.

Two weeks later that same testing site is barely busy at all, which is a good sign according to Jenny Kilpatrick with the Department of Public Health.

“It seems like the case numbers are starting to level off a little bit,” Kilpatrick said. “I mean they are still high, there is still a high percentage of positivity rates but the testing numbers have gone down pretty dramatically in the last week.”



The photo on the left was taken Tuesday, February 1. The photo on the right was taken when the drive-through testing site opened two weeks earlier.

The first week the drive-through site tested 1,147 people. Last week, that number almost cut in half at 596. That trend is continuing this week according to Kilpatrick.

“When the numbers started spiking people had lots of reasons to come and get tested. Fortunately, again, the numbers are starting to level off a little bit so the testing numbers are in line with that.”

There is a change at this testing site, switching from a saliva test to now using a nasal swab. Test results are still expected within 48 hours.

Health officials say this testing site will remain open for the time being, maybe another couple of weeks or so, as COVID numbers finally seem to be headed in the right direction.