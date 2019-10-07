Alabama “No Tolls” constitutional amendment moves forward

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Toll opponents want to put any future toll projects on ice. Orange Beach businessman and former Congressional candidate Dean Young promised a state constitutional amendment two months ago. Now we’re seeing the text of the legislation. If passed through Montgomery and then passed by voters in November–it blocks future toll projects unless local voters in affected counties vote in favor of a toll.

“It gives the people a voice to say yes we want a toll or no we don’t want a toll, you’ve seen 79% of the people don’t want a toll so they will have a voice,” said Dean Young. Without vigilance on this issue, toll opponents worry tolls could pop up in other projects in the future.

“We’ve seen Prichard try to start a toll road,” said Young. “This is a systemic problem all over the state of Alabama.”

Young says he sent the amendment to lawmakers, most via certified mail, with questionnaires asking if they’d sponsor the amendment and if they’d vote for it. Young says the deadline for responses from legislators is October 18th. They want to see who’s in and who’s out. He says he’s confident the amendment will get traction adding that Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth supports the measure as well.

It’s something Young talked about earlier this summer. You can read the amendment here. Young aims to get it on the ballot in November.