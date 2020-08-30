Dr. Thomas P. Rosandich dies at 88 from natural causes

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Sports Academy announced on Facebook that Dr. Thomas P. Rosandich died on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the age of 88 from natural causes.

In 1972 Dr. Rosandich founded the United States Sports Academy as the only free-standing sports university in the US. The Academy was founded after the poor performance of the US Olympic team at the 1972 Munich Games.

Dr. Rosandich served as the Academy’s president and CEO for 43 years until 2015 when his son, Dr. T.J. Rosandich took over.

Funeral arrangements for Dr. Thomas Rosandich will be announced at a later date.

To read the full history of the United States Sports Academy and the legacy of Dr. Rosandich

