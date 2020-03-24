DPD: Texas man arrested after robbing gas station in Daphne

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A man from Baytown, TX was arrested Tuesday morning after robbing a gas station in Daphne.

According to Daphne PD, Melvin Henrillien was armed upon entering Malbis Chevron, demanding money from the clerk.

About an hour after the crime, Henrillien was arrested for Robbery in the 1st degree.

Full press release from DPD is below:

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories