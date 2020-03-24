DPD: Texas man arrested after robbing gas station in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A man from Baytown, TX was arrested Tuesday morning after robbing a gas station in Daphne.

According to Daphne PD, Melvin Henrillien was armed upon entering Malbis Chevron, demanding money from the clerk.

About an hour after the crime, Henrillien was arrested for Robbery in the 1st degree.

Full press release from DPD is below:

Approx 4am on 03/24/20, Melvin Henrillien, of Baytown, TX, entered the Malbis Chevron (US Hwy 181), indicated he was armed, & demanded money from the clerk. He was apprehended by a responding detective about an hour after the crime. Henrillien arrested -Robbery in the 1st degree. pic.twitter.com/ECV9eLgHbp — Daphne Police Dept (@DaphnePolice) March 24, 2020

