DPD: Texas man arrested after robbing gas station in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A man from Baytown, TX was arrested Tuesday morning after robbing a gas station in Daphne.
According to Daphne PD, Melvin Henrillien was armed upon entering Malbis Chevron, demanding money from the clerk.
About an hour after the crime, Henrillien was arrested for Robbery in the 1st degree.
Full press release from DPD is below:
