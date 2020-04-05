DPD: 78-year-old Daphne man missing

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department reports a 78-year-old man is missing.

Officers say James Edward Murphee suffers from a condition that may impair his judgement.

According to police, he was last seen in Tuscaloosa County Saturday afternoon around 1:30.

Officers believe he may be traveling to Daphne or the Jefferson County area in a gray 2013 Toyota Tacoma.

If you have any information about where Murphee is, please contact the Daphne Police Department.

