ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — You may have heard the roar of remembrance through Baldwin County Saturday. Dozens of bikers gathered in Elberta for a memorial ride in honor of a fallen Wilcox County Deputy.

This is some video sent to us from the ride that traveled 50 miles through Baldwin County. It was to raise money for the family of Retired Wilcox County Sheriff Deputy Madison “Skip” Nicholson. In December he was working as a process server and was on the call with the sheriff’s office when he was shot and killed. Deputy Nicholson is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.

An organizer said they had 35 riders and raised approximately $2,500.