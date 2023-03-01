FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Crews are busy on Church Street Wednesday putting the final touches on a project that began in 2021.

“We’ve had Stowe’s in the same location for 64 years. You can only imagine how old all of these buildings are and the infrastructure underneath us is starting to fall apart,” said Beth Fugard who owns Stowe’s Jewelers around the corner from the construction.

The City of Fairhope is replacing aging gas, water, wastewater and stormwater pipes throughout downtown, but for more than a year work has been centered around Church Street. At times that work has blocked businesses and traffic. But, this week new striping is going down and work is wrapping up.

“We’re just going to have to breathe and let it happen because I know there’s a grant involved. I know they’re working as fast and as hard as they can,” said Fugard.

Crews began outlining crosswalks and parking spaces Wednesday on the west side of Church Street between Magnolia Avenue and Fels Avenue. The project continues Thursday on the east side of Church Street and no parking signs are already up.

Paint already marks where vehicles will be allowed to park later this week once the work is finished. In the meantime, anyone who parks in front of one of the signs will be ticketed so crews can finish the job on time.