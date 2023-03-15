FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Since 1922 it’s stood at the corner of Fairhope Avenue and Church Street in the heart of downtown.

“It was built to house the People’s Cooperative Store & Bakery. It was really reflective of single tax and E.B. Gaston’s ideas on cooperative individualism. It was import to the people here,” said Gabriel Gold-Vukson, Fairhope History Museum director.

Through the years 301 Fairhope Ave. went on to house department stores, a Piggly Wiggly grocery store and most recently Fairhope Hardware, which occupied the 12,240 square-foot two-story building from the 1980s until 2017.

“The building has really been reflective of the changes in Fairhope itself,” he explained.

Now, more than 100 years later, this part of Fairhope’s history is up for auction, with online bidding beginning next week. City officials said there’s nothing stopping a new owner from tearing the building down, but Vukson hopes that doesn’t happen.

“We’re hoping that it really does get revitalized and restored and that it can maybe keep its facade and that it’s history can be reflected again. We certainly don’t want it demolished,” he said.

The bidding will start at $950,000 beginning March 24th. SVN Gilmore Auction will handle the sale and you have until March 29 to enter the auction. For more information click here.