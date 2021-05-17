Downtown development in the works in Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Beach season is officially upon us, and city leaders in Gulf Shores are working to make the city itself just as much of a destination as the shoreline.

“Would bring a lot more attraction and tourism to the area,” said Marben Centeno, who’s from Pensacola but frequents Gulf Shores.

One part of this is the “complete streets” initiative.

Most of the streets off the beach road are narrow, with no sidewalks or parking.

“On street parking, large wide sidewalk to be able to have outdoor seating, a tree-scape, lights, just to make it a true downtown district,” said City Spokesperson Grant Brown.

A pedestrian bridge between Tacky Jack’s and Lulu’s is also in the works. The city plans to include the area where the bridge is into an entertainment district. Images are below.





Renderings of the Gulf Shores pedestrian bridge

The projects are being funded by the Restore and Build grants, as well as money acquired from the lodging tax.

You can see a full overview of the city’s multiple upcoming and ongoing projects here.