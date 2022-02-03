ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — With waves crashing, the wind howling and the sun being a little bashful, Thursday might not be the best beach day. Unless you are Mike and Jean Carlson from Illinois.

“We love it. We like the wind and the waves,” they said. “We like to come out when it’s like this. It’s exciting.”

And they were not alone. With temperatures in the 70s in February, they had a lot of company on Alabama’s beaches.

“It’s going to be difficult to leave,” said Kim Mahoney from Canada as she walked along the surf line in shorts.

“At home we shovel snow,” said Thomas Martin from Wisconsin. “Here, when the kids come down, we shovel only sand. Much better.”

After a morning low tide, the surf continued to build as the day went on. Only a few daring to get their toes wet in the surf before the rain would force an early exit for most and a final goodbye for some.

“It’s beautiful,” said Mahoney. “Waking up to the ocean every day is a perfect life.”

Waves in the Gulf of Mexico were breaking at four to seven feet, the rip current risk was very high forcing safety officials to close the gulf waters. When double-red flags are posted anyone caught in the gulf waters could face fines or go to jail.