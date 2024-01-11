DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man is in custody after allegedly burglarizing two Dunkin’ Donuts locations in Daphne.

Demarcus Antwan Dunklin, 30, of Mobile, was arrested on Tuesday night. He was identified as the suspect last week and is charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, resisting arrest, obstructing justice using false information and four sex offender registration charges.

Dunklin’s bond totals to $33,500.

Demarcus Antwan Dunklin. (Photo courtesy of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office)

According to police, Dunklin was fired from Dunkin’ Donuts about a week before Christmas and made a copy of the keys to the store.

He was involved in a single-car accident on Christmas Eve on Interstate 10 near the Daphne Highway 90 exit, police said.

Afterward, he allegedly spoke with a tow truck driver and talked him into going to the Alabama Highway 181 Dunkin’ Donuts location to get money to pay him after identifying himself as a store manager.

Daphne police said Dunklin used the copied key to get in the store and get the money to pay the driver, which still wasn’t enough to pay the tow truck driver.

Dunklin then allegedly asked the tow truck driver to take him to the U.S. Highway 98 Dunkin’ Donuts location, where he allegedly took over $1,100 in cash.

Some of that money went to the tow truck driver while Dunklin pocketed the rest, police said.